Navajo Nation to lower flags in honor of tribal lawmaker

The Associated Press
Created: January 16, 2020 07:35 AM

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — A former Navajo Nation Council delegate is being remembered for his years of public service and inspiration to others.

Tribal officials say a funeral for John Perry Jr. is scheduled Thursday morning at Cope Memorial Chapel in Gallup. Flags will be lowered across the Navajo Nation.

Perry died Jan. 8 at the age of 71.

Originally from Crownpoint, Perry served several terms on the Tribal Council between 1983 and 2003. He is the father of Jonathan Perry, another former council delegate.

The Navajo Nation said two other former tribal lawmakers also died this month.

Delegate Benjamin Hogue, who served between 1963 and 1979, died Jan. 3. He was 88.

James Tomchee, who served on the council in the 1990s, died Jan. 7. He was 86.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

