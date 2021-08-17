Navajo Nation vaccination clinic provides free gas

Diana Castillo
WINDOW ROCK, AZ – A Navajo Nation vaccine clinic gave out free gas for people getting vaccinated. COVID-19 cases are spiking on the Navajo Nation.
Navajo Nation officials had to reinstate some COVID restrictions, with businesses limited to 50% capacity. Nation leaders said more people need to be vaccinated.
"Patients that we see in the emergency rooms and require a little more attention, of course they're the ones that have not been fully vaccinated or even had one shot Pfizer and Madonna or Johnson and Johnson,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.
Now, a vaccination clinic in Shiprock is making sure to help people save money if they get their vaccine.
"Northern Navajo Medical Center is providing COVID vaccinations and if people come in Thursday morning between 8 and 10 at the Shiprock Chapter and get the COVID vaccine, they can get gas in the tank,” said Chris Percy, director of Community Health Services At Northern Navajo Medical Center.
Each person who gets the vaccine can put $30 worth of gas at the gas station across from the Shiprock Chapter House.
“We have partnered with the Navajo Nation and other partners to work hard and bring the vaccine to thousands and thousands of patients across the Navajo area, but there's still a few that have been hesitating for one reason or another, so we wanted to have an offer that would reach those people," Percy said.
The gas will be paid by the Brigham and Women's Hospital Outreach Program.
Organizers said they hope the incentive will result in more full tanks and vaccinated folks
