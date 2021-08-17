Navajo Nation vaccination clinic provides free gas

Now, a vaccination clinic in Shiprock is making sure to help people save money if they get their vaccine.

"Northern Navajo Medical Center is providing COVID vaccinations and if people come in Thursday morning between 8 and 10 at the Shiprock Chapter and get the COVID vaccine, they can get gas in the tank,” said Chris Percy, director of Community Health Services At Northern Navajo Medical Center.

Each person who gets the vaccine can put $30 worth of gas at the gas station across from the Shiprock Chapter House.

“We have partnered with the Navajo Nation and other partners to work hard and bring the vaccine to thousands and thousands of patients across the Navajo area, but there's still a few that have been hesitating for one reason or another, so we wanted to have an offer that would reach those people," Percy said.

The gas will be paid by the Brigham and Women's Hospital Outreach Program.

Organizers said they hope the incentive will result in more full tanks and vaccinated folks