Navajo Nation warns of ‘uncontrolled’ COVID-19 spread

A daily curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. remains in effect on the Navajo Nation. A 56-hour weekend curfew will begin Friday at 9 p.m. with some new provisions.

"We understand that some residents are leaving the Navajo Nation during previous weekend lockdowns in order to shop for essential items and to get food," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "The new provisions in the new public health order allow gas stations, grocery stores, laundromats, and restaurants and food establishments on the Navajo Nation to remain open during certain hours on weekends to allow residents to stay local and stay safe."