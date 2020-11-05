Navajo Nation warns of ‘uncontrolled’ COVID-19 spread

The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
PHOENIX (AP) — The Navajo Nation Department of Health has issued a health advisory warning to residents about the “uncontrolled” spread of the coronavirus as the number of confirmed cases increases.
Health officials announced Wednesday that 29 communities were identified as areas with uncontrolled spread:
A daily curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. remains in effect on the Navajo Nation. A 56-hour weekend curfew will begin Friday at 9 p.m. with some new provisions.
"We understand that some residents are leaving the Navajo Nation during previous weekend lockdowns in order to shop for essential items and to get food," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "The new provisions in the new public health order allow gas stations, grocery stores, laundromats, and restaurants and food establishments on the Navajo Nation to remain open during certain hours on weekends to allow residents to stay local and stay safe."
Health officials have said it has had more than 12,080 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 586 deaths as of Wednesday.
