Navajo Nation weekend curfew will include closure of grocery stores, gas stations

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez announced that the Navajo Nation will have a 57-hour lockdown this weekend that will have stricter measures than previous curfews. Some essential businesses will be closed due to the community spread of COVID-19 — including grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants, drive-thrus, and other vendors.

The curfew begins at 8 p.m. Friday and lasts through 5 a.m. Monday.

“The projections from health care experts seem to be accurate because we are seeing a peak in numbers now and we are hopeful that it will begin to flatten and eventually decline," Nez said in a release. "The weekend lockdown is to further restrict the movement of individuals on the Nation to and from border towns. The number of COVID-19 positive cases and the numbers of fatalities continues to increase because individials contine to leave their homes."

Preliminary reports now show that approximately 515 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.

