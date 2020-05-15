Navajo Nation weekend curfew will include closure of grocery stores, gas stations | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: May 15, 2020 10:36 AM
Created: May 15, 2020 10:05 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 141 new cases of COVID-19 and 8 additional deaths Thursday.

Due to a cross-jurisdictional challenges, an additional 99 previously unreported cases were also identified, bringing the Navajo Nation to a total of 3,632 cases of COVID-19 with 127 confirmed deaths.

The confirmed cases include over 1,400 cases in New Mexico:

  • Apache County, AZ: 948
  • McKinley County, NM: 928
  • Navajo County, AZ: 757
  • San Juan County, NM: 428
  • Coconino County, AZ: 353
  • San Juan County, UT: 126
  • Cibola County, NM: 37
  • Socorro County, NM: 26
  • Sandoval County, NM: 26
  • Bernalillo County: 3

The Navajo Nation extended its executive order declaring a state of emergency and government closures to June 7. 

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez announced that the Navajo Nation will have a 57-hour lockdown this weekend that will have stricter measures than previous curfews. Some essential businesses will be closed due to the community spread of COVID-19 — including grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants, drive-thrus, and other vendors. 

The curfew begins at 8 p.m. Friday and lasts through 5 a.m. Monday. 

“The projections from health care experts seem to be accurate because we are seeing a peak in numbers now and we are hopeful that it will begin to flatten and eventually decline," Nez said in a release. "The weekend lockdown is to further restrict the movement of individuals on the Nation to and from border towns. The number of COVID-19 positive cases and the numbers of fatalities continues to increase because individials contine to leave their homes." 

Preliminary reports now show that approximately 515 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


