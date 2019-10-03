Navajo Nation woman to seek GOP nod for US House seat | KOB 4
The Associated Press
October 03, 2019 10:32 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A northwestern New Mexico woman has announced she is running for an open U.S. House seat in New Mexico and wants to become the first Republican Native American female in Congress.
    
Karen Bedonie recently filed papers with the Federal Election Commission to seek the GOP nomination for open U.S. House seat in northern New Mexico.
    
The Navajo Nation businesswoman promises on her campaign website site to “lift the government burdens off our shoulders.” She also says a robust Second Amendment could address the issue of missing and murdered indigenous women in the U.S.
    
Bedonie joins a crowded field of Republican and Democratic candidates running for the seat.
    
The seat is currently held by U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján, who is running for U.S. Senate.

