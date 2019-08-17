Navajo police agency: Officer wounds bat-wielding person | KOB 4
Advertisement

Navajo police agency: Officer wounds bat-wielding person

Navajo police agency: Officer wounds bat-wielding person

Associated Press
August 17, 2019 05:11 PM

ALAMO, N.M. (AP) - Navajo Nation police say an officer responding to a domestic call shot and wounded a bat-wielding person who allegedly charged the officer.
    
The Police Department said in a statement that the officer was not injured in the incident that occurred Friday evening in Alamo.
    
Alamo is 67 miles (108 kilometers) southwest of Albuquerque in a tribal area separate from the main reservation that includes much of northwestern New Mexico.
    
The wounded person was transported to a hospital for treatment but the statement said his condition wasn't available.
    
He was described as male but his age and name weren't released.
    
The statement said the Navajo Division of Public Safety and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were investigating the incident and that no additional information was available.

Advertisement

Credits

Associated Press


Updated: August 17, 2019 05:11 PM
Created: August 17, 2019 05:01 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Body of missing Marine found in Valencia County
Body of missing Marine found in Valencia County
Multiple people claim they were drugged at The Salt Yard
Multiple people claim they were drugged at The Salt Yard
State police arrest man who rammed car into front doors of Metro Court
State police arrest man who rammed car into front doors of Metro Court
Parents concerned about kindergarten students kept in cages
Parents concerned about kindergarten students kept in cages
Woman killed in NW Albuquerque
Woman killed in NW Albuquerque
Advertisement




Body of missing Marine found in Valencia County
Body of missing Marine found in Valencia County
State police arrest man who rammed car into front doors of Metro Court
State police arrest man who rammed car into front doors of Metro Court
Woman killed in NW Albuquerque
Woman killed in NW Albuquerque
Navajo police agency: Officer wounds bat-wielding person
Navajo police agency: Officer wounds bat-wielding person
Multiple people claim they were drugged at The Salt Yard
Multiple people claim they were drugged at The Salt Yard