Navajo police: Amber Alert canceled after missing children found safe

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 09, 2021 06:49 AM
Created: July 09, 2021 06:32 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Amber Alert for two children on the Navajo Nation has been canceled after they were found safe overnight.
Navajo Nation police said they found Bailey and Braidin Begay in a remote area south of Dolores, Colorado around 2 a.m. Friday morning. The children were found unharmed.
Their father, Brandon Begay, reportedly took them Thursday afternoon.
Investigators said they used cell phone tracking to find him. His car was abandoned and police said Brandon ran off with the children, but local residents were able to help investigators pinpoint an area where he could be.
The children were originally reported missing by their mother. They have been reunited with her and family in Cortez, Colorado.
Authorities said Brandon was arrested.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company