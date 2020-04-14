Navajo Police issue more than 100 citations during 57-hour curfew weekend

Justine Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Police Department issued 115 citations for curfew violations during the 57-hour curfew weekend.
The curfew began Friday, April 10 and concluded Monday at 5 a.m. The curfew was intended to restrict movement on the Navajo Nation in order to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Essential employees who provided proper documentation were exempt from the curfew.
“The enforcement was successful in that we saw a decline in the number of people traveling during the weekend. An operation of this capacity takes a lot of planning and coordination and our districts did a great job in enforcement efforts. In addition, the success is also credited to the public who complied and stayed home," said Navajo Chief of Police Philip Francisco in a press release.
More than 120 officers throughout seven police districts contributed to the operation.
The stay-at-home order and daily curfew will remain in effect on the Navajo Nation.
As of Monday, the Navajo Nation has 813 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with a total death toll of 28.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
