Navajo Police issue more than 100 citations during 57-hour curfew weekend | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Navajo Police issue more than 100 citations during 57-hour curfew weekend

Navajo Police issue more than 100 citations during 57-hour curfew weekend

Justine Lopez
Created: April 13, 2020 11:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Police Department issued 115 citations for curfew violations during the 57-hour curfew weekend.

The curfew began Friday, April 10 and concluded Monday at 5 a.m. The curfew was intended to restrict movement on the Navajo Nation in order to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Essential employees who provided proper documentation were exempt from the curfew.

Advertisement

“The enforcement was successful in that we saw a decline in the number of people traveling during the weekend. An operation of this capacity takes a lot of planning and coordination and our districts did a great job in enforcement efforts. In addition, the success is also credited to the public who complied and stayed home," said Navajo Chief of Police Philip Francisco in a press release.

More than 120 officers throughout seven police districts contributed to the operation.

The stay-at-home order and daily curfew will remain in effect on the Navajo Nation.

As of Monday, the Navajo Nation has 813 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with a total death toll of 28.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Legacy Church sues state after governor includes churches in mass gatherings ban
Legacy Church sues state after governor includes churches in mass gatherings ban
New Mexico ranks 3rd in alcohol consumption during pandemic
New Mexico ranks 3rd in alcohol consumption during pandemic
APD: One person dead following shooting in NW Albuquerque
APD: One person dead following shooting in NW Albuquerque
Albuquerque couple search for pit bull owners who mauled their dog to death
Albuquerque couple search for pit bull owners who mauled their dog to death
Albuquerque data company creates maps to identify which communities are at greater risk for COVID-19
Albuquerque data company creates maps to identify which communities are at greater risk for COVID-19
Advertisement


Miyamura High School transforms into COVID-19 care facility in anticipation of case surge
Miyamura High School transforms into COVID-19 care facility in anticipation of case surge
Navajo Police issue more than 100 citations during 57-hour curfew weekend
Navajo Police issue more than 100 citations during 57-hour curfew weekend
Albuquerque data company creates maps to identify which communities are at greater risk for COVID-19
Albuquerque data company creates maps to identify which communities are at greater risk for COVID-19
Albuquerque couple search for pit bull owners who mauled their dog to death
Albuquerque couple search for pit bull owners who mauled their dog to death
Inmate tests positive for COVID-19 at Santa Fe Adult Correctional Facility
Inmate tests positive for COVID-19 at Santa Fe Adult Correctional Facility