Navajo police officer who died from COVID-19 laid to rest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A Navajo police officer who died from COVID-19 was laid to rest.
Officer Michael Lee was a frontline hero. He fought to protect others as COVID-19 ravaged the Navajo Nation.
Lee's body was escorted by his brothers in blue Thursday from Gallup through the Navajo Nation to his final resting place in Chinle, Arizona.
"What he did for our department with his 29 years of service can never be measured," said Navajo Police Chief Phillip Francisco.
Lee is one of 48 law enforcement officers nationwide who died as a result of contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.
"He was a warrior," Francisco said. "He was battling this, and he was protecting you all from this virus because he wanted you all safe, so he put himself at risk rather than put you at risk."
As the Navajo Nation continues to fight off the virus, its people will never forget Lee's sacrifice.
"He was a hero to us, to the police department, to the community and to your family," Francisco said.
