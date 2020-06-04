Navajo police warn against illegal marijuana, hemp farms

According to police, the fields identified in northwestern New Mexico were connected to a business called “Navajo Gold.” They said they could not find a valid license for the operation on or off the reservation, which spans parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Navajo lawmakers have not passed any legislation that would allow for growing hemp or marijuana for industrial production or distribution. The tribe also has no regulatory body to test, validate or distinguish between marijuana and hemp.

The Navajo Police Department said it will be forming a task force and enforcement team to investigate all unregulated growing and harvesting of marijuana and hemp on the reservation in response to growing concerns. Police also were asking the public to report any such illegal activity to their local police district.