Navajo police warn against illegal marijuana, hemp farms | KOB 4
Advertisement

Navajo police warn against illegal marijuana, hemp farms

Navajo police warn against illegal marijuana, hemp farms

The Associated Press
Updated: June 04, 2020 07:26 AM
Created: June 04, 2020 07:24 AM

SHIPROCK, N.M. (AP) — Authorities on the largest Native American reservation in the U.S. are warning people against illegally growing marijuana and hemp.

Navajo Nation police issued the warning Wednesday after confirming that officers were investigating complaints about marijuana or hemp being grown near the northwestern New Mexico community of Shiprock.

Advertisement

Navajo Police Chief Phillip Francisco said his department has turned over its findings to tribal prosecutors for further review.

“The unregulated and unauthorized production of any product that will be distributed and consumed by the public is a danger to our citizens.” he said in a statement.

According to police, the fields identified in northwestern New Mexico were connected to a business called “Navajo Gold.” They said they could not find a valid license for the operation on or off the reservation, which spans parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Navajo lawmakers have not passed any legislation that would allow for growing hemp or marijuana for industrial production or distribution. The tribe also has no regulatory body to test, validate or distinguish between marijuana and hemp.

The Navajo Police Department said it will be forming a task force and enforcement team to investigate all unregulated growing and harvesting of marijuana and hemp on the reservation in response to growing concerns. Police also were asking the public to report any such illegal activity to their local police district.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD officers met with MMA fighter Jon Jones prior to BLM protest
APD officers met with MMA fighter Jon Jones prior to BLM protest
Blog: BLM protests continue for fifth straight night in Albuquerque
Blog: BLM protests continue for fifth straight night in Albuquerque
Albuquerque family continues to push for BCSO body cameras in wake of protests
Albuquerque family continues to push for BCSO body cameras in wake of protests
GOP House race drags on after vote-counting board walks out
GOP House race drags on after vote-counting board walks out
A look at APD's response to past and present protests
A look at APD's response to past and present protests
Advertisement


A look at APD's response to past and present protests
A look at APD's response to past and present protests
Navajo Nation extends closures to July 5, ends weekend lockdowns
Navajo Nation extends closures to July 5, ends weekend lockdowns
GOP House race drags on after vote-counting board walks out
GOP House race drags on after vote-counting board walks out
Navajo police warn against illegal marijuana, hemp farms
Navajo police warn against illegal marijuana, hemp farms
Blog: BLM protests continue for fifth straight night in Albuquerque
Blog: BLM protests continue for fifth straight night in Albuquerque