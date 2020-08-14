Navajo president: Schools should use online learning in fall

The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
Updated: August 14, 2020 09:56 AM
Created: August 14, 2020 09:44 AM
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez is urging all schools on the tribe’s reservation to use online learning during the fall semester to help reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
His statement released Thursday called on all public and private schools – including charter schools, schools operated by the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIE) and those controlled by the tribe – to utilize the online format. The BIE Acting Associate Deputy Director Charles Sherman said BIE will proceed with online classes when their schools reopen after Sept. 16.
"The number one priority is the safety and health of all students, teachers and administrators during the COVID-19 pandemic," Nez said. "We urge all schools to do their very best to provide all students with the resources needed to advance their education. We recognize that there are challenges including the lack of adequate telecommunications infrastructure to support online learning for all students and we are advocating to use CARES Act funds to help address that issue."
The Navajo Nation Council recently approved $68 million in CARES Act funds for broadband development, which remains under consideration by the Nez-Lizer Administration.
Over 9,300 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported on the reservation, which includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. The Navajo Nation has had 48 consecutive days with less than 100 reported daily cases of COVID-19.
