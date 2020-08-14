Navajo president: Schools should use online learning in fall

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez is urging all schools on the tribe’s reservation to use online learning during the fall semester to help reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

His statement released Thursday called on all public and private schools – including charter schools, schools operated by the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIE) and those controlled by the tribe – to utilize the online format. The BIE Acting Associate Deputy Director Charles Sherman said BIE will proceed with online classes when their schools reopen after Sept. 16.