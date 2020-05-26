Navy Veteran asks for public's help finding his stolen motorcycle

“It has a fork lock which locks up the front end so it can’t be turned and it has a lock in the ignition switch, so it can't be turned to start it. It’s a multiple step process to start it,” Burnell said.

Because the bike was locked, Burnell believes the crooks may have use a trailer to move it.

“Part of my soul has just been ripped out. It’s more than just a car, and it’s not basic transportation even though it is. To those of us who ride, it’s almost spiritual,” he said.

Burnell served in the Navy from 1981 to 1986. In his tank pouch he kept a coin that reads ‘Beirut Veterans of America’—a tribute to his brothers who served with him.

Now, he just wants it back.

“It’s just a thing to them. They have no idea, no regard that what they’re taking might mean something to someone,” he said.

People who see the bike are asked to contact police. Burnell also started a GoFundMe to help him replace it.