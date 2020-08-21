2 separate crashes prompt closures on I-25 at Sunport | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

2 separate crashes prompt closures on I-25 at Sunport

2 separate crashes prompt closures on I-25 at Sunport

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: August 21, 2020 07:06 AM
Created: August 21, 2020 06:15 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department was on scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on northbound I-25 at Gibson early Friday morning. 

APD spokesperson Tanner Tixier said at least one passenger was trapped in a vehicle and appeared to be deceased. The death has not been confirmed, but Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews were seen pulling out a body bag from a vehicle that had flipped over. 

Advertisement

Northbound I-25 was closed at Sunport for several hours before reopening around 6 a.m.

Eastbound Gibson is still closed at this time. Southbound I-25 has also been reduced to one lane at Sunport due to a separate crash. 

Earlier this week, a crash near I-25 at the Sunport left two people dead. One of the victims was just 16 years old. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Couple accused of killing man, burying him in shallow grave in northern NM
Couple accused of killing man, burying him in shallow grave in northern NM
Governor considering more reopenings as New Mexico meets gating criteria
Governor considering more reopenings as New Mexico meets gating criteria
APD captures murder suspect following family's outcry on social media
APD captures murder suspect following family's outcry on social media
Parent expresses concerns about grab-and-go meals
Parent expresses concerns about grab-and-go meals
Jacqueline Vigil murder suspect has lengthy criminal history
Jacqueline Vigil murder suspect has lengthy criminal history
Advertisement


2 separate crashes prompt closures on I-25 at Sunport
2 separate crashes prompt closures on I-25 at Sunport
Governor considering more reopenings as New Mexico meets gating criteria
Governor considering more reopenings as New Mexico meets gating criteria
APD captures murder suspect following family's outcry on social media
APD captures murder suspect following family's outcry on social media
Parent expresses concerns about grab-and-go meals
Parent expresses concerns about grab-and-go meals
Vitalant asking people who recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma
Vitalant asking people who recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma