2 separate crashes prompt closures on I-25 at Sunport

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department was on scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on northbound I-25 at Gibson early Friday morning.
APD spokesperson Tanner Tixier said at least one passenger was trapped in a vehicle and appeared to be deceased. The death has not been confirmed, but Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews were seen pulling out a body bag from a vehicle that had flipped over.
Northbound I-25 was closed at Sunport for several hours before reopening around 6 a.m.
Eastbound Gibson is still closed at this time. Southbound I-25 has also been reduced to one lane at Sunport due to a separate crash.
Earlier this week, a crash near I-25 at the Sunport left two people dead. One of the victims was just 16 years old.
