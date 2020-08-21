2 separate crashes prompt closures on I-25 at Sunport

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department was on scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on northbound I-25 at Gibson early Friday morning.

APD spokesperson Tanner Tixier said at least one passenger was trapped in a vehicle and appeared to be deceased. The death has not been confirmed, but Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews were seen pulling out a body bag from a vehicle that had flipped over.