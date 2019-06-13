NBCUniversal coming to Albuquerque? | KOB 4
NBCUniversal coming to Albuquerque?

Christina Rodriguez
June 13, 2019 06:05 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A press conference is scheduled to happen Friday at a vacant industrial building south of I-40 on Commercial Street, north of downtown. It looks like NBCUniversal is the big name behind the announcement. 

Among a series of building, electrical and plumbing permit applications posted online – one permit application lists the owner-tenant as "NBC Universal Studios." 

It describes wood and steel work to support a new lighting grid. 

The 37,000 square-foot building is large enough to support at least one studio space.

State and city officials are not saying anything about the announcement until their press conference Friday morning. 

NBCUniversal would be the second major studio to announce they're setting up shop in Albuquerque in less than a year. 

Netflix announced Albuquerque as the site of their new production hub late last year

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: June 13, 2019 06:05 PM
Created: June 13, 2019 03:45 PM

