NBCUniversal to open studio in Albuquerque

The company is expected to provide more than 330 full-time jobs year-round at its Albuquerque hub, generating an economic impact of $1.1 billion over 10 years.

“We are growing New Mexico’s film industry, diversifying our economy and creating exciting jobs – this is a home run deal,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said.

NBCUniversal is the second major studio to announce they're setting up shop in Albuquerque in less than a year. Netflix announced Albuquerque as the site of their new production hub late last year.

“When studios like NBCUniversal choose to expand and locate in Albuquerque, it establishes film as a permanent industry and provides steady ground for local film entrepreneurs, post-production work and a broad range of well-paid local jobs," Keller said.

The state's Economic Development Department is providing $7.7 million through the Local Economic Development Act (LEDA) and the City of Albuquerque is pledging another $3 million from its LEDA fund to the redevelopment and production commitment.

Once complete, the studio will be used by NBCUniversal to produce scripted productions for many platforms, including broadcast and cable channels.