NBCUniversal to open studio in Albuquerque
Joshua Panas
June 14, 2019 10:21 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller announced NBCUniversal will open a studio in Albuquerque as part of a 10-year venture with Garcia Realty and Development.
The company will take over the vacant industrial building south of I-40 on Commercial Street, north of downtown.
NBCUniversal will redevelop the warehouse into a state-of-the-art television and film studio with two sound stages, offices and a mill.
The company is expected to provide more than 330 full-time jobs year-round at its Albuquerque hub, generating an economic impact of $1.1 billion over 10 years.
“We are growing New Mexico’s film industry, diversifying our economy and creating exciting jobs – this is a home run deal,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said.
NBCUniversal is the second major studio to announce they're setting up shop in Albuquerque in less than a year. Netflix announced Albuquerque as the site of their new production hub late last year.
“When studios like NBCUniversal choose to expand and locate in Albuquerque, it establishes film as a permanent industry and provides steady ground for local film entrepreneurs, post-production work and a broad range of well-paid local jobs," Keller said.
The state's Economic Development Department is providing $7.7 million through the Local Economic Development Act (LEDA) and the City of Albuquerque is pledging another $3 million from its LEDA fund to the redevelopment and production commitment.
Once complete, the studio will be used by NBCUniversal to produce scripted productions for many platforms, including broadcast and cable channels.
