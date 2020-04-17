NDI-NM encourages dance breaks during remote learning

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Public Schools and New Mexico PBS have been airing class lessons on Channel 5.1.
To help kids have fun during breaks, the duo teamed up with the National Dance Institution of New Mexico (NDI-NM) to get kids “Off the Couch."
Each break is about 2 to 5 minutes. That’s when a dance instructor will get students engaged to dance.
You can check out those dance videos and more on NDI-NM's YouTube channel.
