NDI offers beginner dance lessons
Marian Camacho
August 01, 2019 07:04 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - NDI in Albuquerque is offering a beginner class for those who are interested in learning how to tap dance.
The class is being offered for kids ages 10 to 18. It will be held Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at Hiland Theater on Central Avenue.
