NDI offers beginner dance lessons | KOB 4
Advertisement

NDI offers beginner dance lessons

Marian Camacho
August 01, 2019 07:04 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - NDI in Albuquerque is offering a beginner class for those who are interested in learning how to tap dance.

Advertisement

The class is being offered for kids ages 10 to 18. It will be held Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at Hiland Theater on Central Avenue.

Click here for more information or watch the full video for more.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: August 01, 2019 07:04 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Family searches for missing Marine whose car was found on fire
Family searches for missing Marine whose car was found on fire
Epstein wanted to 'seed the human race' at his New Mexico ranch
Epstein wanted to 'seed the human race' at his New Mexico ranch
Man accused of kidnapping woman after work, raping her at gunpoint
Man accused of kidnapping woman after work, raping her at gunpoint
Tom Ford debuts lipstick similar to product created by Rio Rancho business
Tom Ford debuts lipstick similar to product created by Rio Rancho business
Mom upset after school district cancels enrollment for her 2 kids
Mom upset after school district cancels enrollment for her 2 kids
Advertisement




Epstein wanted to 'seed the human race' at his New Mexico ranch
Epstein wanted to 'seed the human race' at his New Mexico ranch
Family searches for missing Marine whose car was found on fire
Family searches for missing Marine whose car was found on fire
New Mexican restaurant poised to open in northeast Albuquerque
New Mexican restaurant poised to open in northeast Albuquerque
Local Taekwondo academy holds senior class, wants more to join
Local Taekwondo academy holds senior class, wants more to join
City hasn’t spent any of $250K set aside to help migrants seeking asylum
City hasn’t spent any of $250K set aside to help migrants seeking asylum