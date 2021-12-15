NE Albuquerque bar loses liquor license, closes following NMSP investigation | KOB 4

NE Albuquerque bar loses liquor license, closes following NMSP investigation

NE Albuquerque bar loses liquor license, closes following NMSP investigation

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: December 15, 2021 10:23 AM
Created: December 15, 2021 10:19 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A northeast Albuquerque bar has shut down after being cited for serving alcohol to minors. 

New Mexico State Police's Special Investigation Unit conducted a Dec. 3 sting operation at La Cantina Loca, after receiving complaints about minors being allowed into the bar.

SIU agents utilized minors for the operation. Agents witnessed the minors being able to enter the bar and purchase alcoholic drinks.

The bar and the offending servers received administrative citations for liquor law violations. The bar's liquor license was revoked Dec. 7. 

The SIU is now working with the Bernalillo County District Attorney's office to press pending criminal charges for the employees and the owner of La Cantina Loca.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Community pays tribute to boy killed in hit-and-run
Community pays tribute to boy killed in hit-and-run
APD locates suspected vehicle involved in fatal Sunday night hit-and-run
APD locates suspected vehicle involved in fatal Sunday night hit-and-run
Mother, daughter connect the dots to an unexpected reunion
Mother, daughter connect the dots to an unexpected reunion
BCSO arrests 18-year-old for kidnapping girlfriend at gunpoint
BCSO arrests 18-year-old for kidnapping girlfriend at gunpoint
Homeless Coordinating Council looks to replicate Denver program
Homeless Coordinating Council looks to replicate Denver program