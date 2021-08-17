NE Albuquerque gas station homicide suspect arrested

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – APD arrested a suspect accused of killing a man near a NE Albuquerque gas station.
Police arrested Darrien Mells who, they say, shot and killed Robert Thompson near the Chevron gas station at San Mateo and Indian School.
According to store surveillance video, the two men were arguing prior to the shooting. Mells reportedly shot Thompson for cussing and yelling at him and claimed that Thompson shot him two years ago.
Witnesses flagged down authorities from the New Mexico State Police who are investigating the homicide.
The homicide will not count toward Albuquerque's count because APD is not conducting the investigation. By KOB 4's count, Albuquerque stands at a record 81 homicides this year.
