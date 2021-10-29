NE Albuquerque haunted house and food drive returns for 10th year

Brianna Wilson, Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A northeast Albuquerque haunted house supporting local food collection efforts is returning again this year.
The Huskisson Halloween House, at 7725 William Moyers Avenue, is in its 10th year. The haunted attraction spans around the entire house and is put together by a four-person team who volunteer their time.
"We've been hard at this for about nine weeks now," Brian Huskisson, one of the founders, said. "We work on it before work, after work and spend a lot of time, including weekends, out here."
The haunted house has been at its current location for five years after being at another house for the first five years. The house was well-received by the community which inspired the idea to also host a food drive.
"We figure if we're going to put this much time and effort into this and this many people are going to come to see it, we might as well collect non-perishable food items and turn it over to the YMCA who creates food baskets with it," Huskisson said.
Last year, they collected 700 non-perishable food cans and attendees are encouraged to bring an item so they can beat that number this year.
The Huskisson Halloween House will be open Oct. 29 and 30 from around 6:15 p.m. – sunset – to 9 p.m. Huskisson encourages all participants to bring a non-perishable food item and to be respectful of his neighbors.
Huskisson also said the creation took so long, he will likely keep it up through January and update it for the various holidays.
