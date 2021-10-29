NE Albuquerque haunted house and food drive returns for 10th year

"We figure if we're going to put this much time and effort into this and this many people are going to come to see it, we might as well collect non-perishable food items and turn it over to the YMCA who creates food baskets with it," Huskisson said.

Last year, they collected 700 non-perishable food cans and attendees are encouraged to bring an item so they can beat that number this year.

The Huskisson Halloween House will be open Oct. 29 and 30 from around 6:15 p.m. – sunset – to 9 p.m. Huskisson encourages all participants to bring a non-perishable food item and to be respectful of his neighbors.

Huskisson also said the creation took so long, he will likely keep it up through January and update it for the various holidays.