Nearly half of all New Mexicans have yet to reply to the census

"Now we're dealing with a national pandemic and so knowing and having that data and information about your community," said Brandale Mills, a US Census Bureau Media Specialist. "How many community members might fall within a demographic that might be high risk is certainly important when it comes to preparing for situations like this, and so we encourage everyone to make sure that they're counted because who knows when we might be experiencing something like this in the future and that data can help us plan and help us have that funding to take care of our community members."

The good news is that people can respond to the census online using the code that was mailed to each household a few months ago.The bad news? Nearly half of all New Mexicans have yet to respond.