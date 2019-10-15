Nehemiah Griego apologizes for murdering family during sentencing hearing | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Nehemiah Griego apologizes for murdering family during sentencing hearing

Kai Porter
October 15, 2019 06:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Nehemiah Griego apologized for killing his family during his sentencing hearing Tuesday.

Advertisement

Griego, who was 15 years old, when shot and killed his parents and three siblings.

Griego said he wishes he could go back and change things.

"I am sorry for taking our parents and our siblings," he said. "I wish I could take it back but the reality is that we can't."

Earlier in the day, his sister said she has forgiven Griego, but she stated that she wanted him to serve life in prison.

“If he is released, I believe he will do harm to himself or others, and I strongly believe the safest choice for this community, and for Nehemiah himself, would be keeping him in a secure and heavily guarded facility where he can be watched under close observation and receive the mental health treatment that I honestly do not believe he would seek out otherwise,” Annette Verreault said.

The hearing ended Tuesday without the judge issuing a sentence, which could be up to 120 years. She will reveal Griego's sentence at a later date.  

Credits

Kai Porter


Updated: October 15, 2019 06:45 PM
Created: October 15, 2019 06:36 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police find woman who was reported missing by husband
Police find woman who was reported missing by husband
Nehemiah Griego apologizes for murdering family during sentencing hearing
Nehemiah Griego apologizes for murdering family during sentencing hearing
Autopsy: Woman killed by BCSO deputies was shot 21 times
Autopsy: Woman killed by BCSO deputies was shot 21 times
Nehemiah Griego's sister expresses forgiveness while asking court to sentence brother to life
Nehemiah Griego's sister expresses forgiveness while asking court to sentence brother to life
Woman disappears after walking out of her northeast Albuquerque home
Woman disappears after walking out of her northeast Albuquerque home
Advertisement



Nehemiah Griego apologizes for murdering family during sentencing hearing
Nehemiah Griego apologizes for murdering family during sentencing hearing
Autopsy: Woman killed by BCSO deputies was shot 21 times
Autopsy: Woman killed by BCSO deputies was shot 21 times
Jon Jones reaches plea deal in case stemming from strip club incident
Jon Jones reaches plea deal in case stemming from strip club incident
City of Albuquerque creates Domestic Violence Task Force
City of Albuquerque creates Domestic Violence Task Force
APD seeking entries for Lowrider Patrol Car Mural Contest
APD seeking entries for Lowrider Patrol Car Mural Contest