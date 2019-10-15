Nehemiah Griego apologizes for murdering family during sentencing hearing

"I am sorry for taking our parents and our siblings," he said. "I wish I could take it back but the reality is that we can't."

Earlier in the day, his sister said she has forgiven Griego, but she stated that she wanted him to serve life in prison.

“If he is released, I believe he will do harm to himself or others, and I strongly believe the safest choice for this community, and for Nehemiah himself, would be keeping him in a secure and heavily guarded facility where he can be watched under close observation and receive the mental health treatment that I honestly do not believe he would seek out otherwise,” Annette Verreault said.

The hearing ended Tuesday without the judge issuing a sentence, which could be up to 120 years. She will reveal Griego's sentence at a later date.