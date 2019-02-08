Man who killed 5 family members due in court | KOB 4
Man who killed 5 family members due in court

KOB Web Staff
February 08, 2019 06:23 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A man who killed five of his family members is due in court Friday before a new judge.

Judge Alisa Hart is now presiding over the case for Nehemiah Griego after the first two judges assigned to the case recused themselves.

The 21-year-old shot and killed his parents and three young siblings back in 2013 when he was just 15-years-old. 

The question at the heart of the case is whether Griego has responded to years of psychological treatment while in juvenile detention and whether he should be released.

KOB will update this story after Friday's hearing.

KOB Web Staff


February 08, 2019 06:23 AM

