Nehemiah Griego to be sentenced Tuesday

Harrison said he remembers the last time he saw Griego there.

“He was here early in the morning, like 8 in the morning in January. It was cold. I remember it was cold,” Harrison said. “He was with a young girl. Didn't think anything of it because he acknowledged me and said ‘Hello Mr. Harrison.’”

That night Harrison got a call from one of the pastors about Griego’s behavior. The teen told Harrison his parents were killed in a car accident and that his siblings were at the house.

Harrison picked up Griego and drove him to his home in the South Valley while calling the sheriff’s department on the way there.

“I said ‘Are there any guns in the house?’ He says yeah and he kind of lit up a little bit. There's a gun at the front door, a gun upstairs, excitement he was looking at me right in the eyes, not exaggerating or lying, and I knew something was not right,” Harrison said.

Harrison found the slain family once they arrived.

"He was trying to tell us he did something bad, he didn't know how to say it, but in a roundabout way he was telling us," he said.

Griego told police he was “annoyed” with his mom before killing her in her sleep. He also killed his brother who was lying next to his mother. Griego said he lost his sense of conscious and went into his two sisters’ room and shot them.

He waited downstairs for his dad to come home to kill him too.

“That day—that was a different Nehemiah. His mannerisms and his behavior was completely unorthodox, completely different,” Harrison said.

Harrison said he hopes Griego is held accountable for his actions.

“I hope Nehemiah gets right with God through all this—that's what's important that's all that everyone’s praying for,” he said.

In August, a judge ruled to sentence Griego as an adult.