Nehemiah Griego's sister expresses forgiveness while asking court to sentence brother to life
October 15, 2019 05:10 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Nehemiah Griego, who murdered five of his family members as a teenager, appeared in court for his sentencing hearing.
Prosecutors asked Judge Alisa Hatfield to sentence Griego, 22, to the maximum sentence of 120 years in prison.
“These crimes were calculated and intentional,” the prosecutor stated.
Griego's sister spoke on behalf of the prosecution – saying Griego should not be released.
“If he is released, I believe he will do harm to himself or others, and I strongly believe the safest choice for this community, and for Nehemiah himself, would be keeping him in a secure and heavily guarded facility where he can be watched under close observation and receive the mental health treatment that I honestly do not believe he would seek out otherwise,” Annette Verreault said.
Griego's defense attorney told the court that his client needs treatment, not prison.
Despite wanting her brother to spend the rest of his life in prison, Verreault said she forgives him.
“As hard as it has been for me, I have made the choice and I daily make the choice to forgive my brother for what he has done,” she said.
The judge had not announced a sentence as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.
