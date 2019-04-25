Neighbor not surprised teen murder suspect was hiding out in neighborhood | KOB 4
Neighbor not surprised teen murder suspect was hiding out in neighborhood

Kai Porter
April 25, 2019 06:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque teenager who is accused of murdering a beloved United States Postal Service worker has been transferred into the federal justice system.

Albuquerque police and federal agents arrested 17-year-old Xavier Zamora at a southwest Albuquerque home Wednesday night.

A person who lives in the neighborhood wasn’t shocked to learn that Zamora had been hiding out at the house on Whispering Point.

"It doesn't surprise me with all,” said the neighbor who did not want to be identified. “The comings and goings that have been going on here, in his house, that something eventually was going to happen."

The neighbor said he has reported the house for suspicious activity in the past.

"A lot of times, there hasn't been an adult at the house,” he said. “Certain individuals have been left to their own device, and that's not going to work.”

KOB 4 attempted to speak with people at the house, but they declined to comment.

It’s unclear if anyone at the house helped Zamora hide from authorities or if they will be charged.

Zamora was scheduled to make his first court appearance on Thursday. However, the state dropped the charges and federal prosecutors took over the case.

Since Zamora is a juvenile, all court hearings will be sealed from the public and the media.

However, KOB 4 obtained an arrest warrant. It shows FBI agent removed rifles, shotguns a handgun and ammunition from the home Zamora shared with his mother.

Police did not say whether they believe whether one of those guns were used to killed postal worker Jose Hernandez.

Kai Porter


Updated: April 25, 2019 06:08 PM
Created: April 25, 2019 05:07 PM

