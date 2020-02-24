Neighbor records arrest of man accused of kidnapping son

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: February 24, 2020 05:07 PM
Created: February 24, 2020 04:23 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A neighbor recorded law enforcement arresting a man was accused of kidnapping his 2-year-old son Sunday.
“Put the child in the passenger seat,” an officer is heard saying on the recording. “Step out of the vehicle with your hands up."
Jose Rito Arias was located Cabernet and Tintara Monday morning. Police said he took his biological son, 2-year-old Johnny Arias after making a threat about killing the child. The child was not harmed, according to police.
The neighbor who recorded the arrest, Clarence McElroy, said he was surprised to see what was going on outside.
“It's just a scary scene waking up to all that, you know,” he said.
Arias was out of jail on probation at the time the Amber Alert was issued. Court records show he has convictions for child abuse, gun charges and drug charges.
At the time of his arrest, he was also facing charges for DWI and child abuse.
Charges related to the Sunday’s alleged kidnapping are pending. In the meantime, Arias will remain in jail for violating probation and his conditions of release.
