Neighbor upset that graffiti at the Rail Yards has not been removed

"Same as everything before, it's just excuses," he said. "No, we can't get up on the building. It's dangerous."

KOB 4 reached out to Albuquerque's Solid Waste Department for an interview. In an email, they said:

"It has been determined that the graffiti related to this report is a safety risk for our employees to clean and it will not be removed by the city Solid Waste Management Department."

Turrieta isn't buying that answer.

"I don't see any dead graffitists laying down on the floor," he said. "Other years they removed it, which were in more precarious positions than what it is now. Now all of a sudden it can't be removed."

Solid Waste says it's already responded to 30,000 graffiti calls in this fiscal year.

As for the Rail Yards, the city has taken back control and says it put in 24-hour security at the site and demolished a couple of non-essential buildings. Now officials are waiting for state and city funding to continue the redevelopment there.