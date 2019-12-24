Neighbor uses shotgun to stop Christmas Eve burglar

“‘Stay down or I'll blow your head off. Don't move!’ And he was complaining that ‘Oh my back is hurting me, I have to get up,’ and he said if you move ‘I swear I'll shoot you’ and you hear this on the RING,” he said.

Police eventually responded and arrested Dakota Estrada. This was the fourth time since September that Estrada has been arrested for breaking into cars.

"These guys should be put in jail for doing this stuff. I could have been shot by the crossfire. This is crazy. And around Christmas time this is even more crazy,” Rivera said.

Estrada was charged with auto burglary. He will make an appearance in court later this week.