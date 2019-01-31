Neighborhood coalition asks for $1.5 million for lighting
Joy Wang
January 31, 2019 10:27 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The District 6 Coalition of 17 neighborhoods has about $95,000 this year to put lighting in the district.
However, that only covers about seven lights, so they are going to ask legislators for more.
“Because if people can't see what's happening, they're more vulnerable to bad experiences like crime,” explained Gina Naomi Dennis, the District 6 Coalition president. “We want to make sure that we protect our communities, our families, our children, so people can see what's going on in their neighborhoods and feel safe.”
The group plans to reach out to at least 3 senators, for $500,000 each, totaling to $1.5 million.
“Part of this meeting tonight was to find out where the lighting would go - which blocks, which street corners, which areas,” Dennis said. “The lights are very expensive, so 500,000 dollars doesn't go a long way.”
Each light costs about $12,000. If appropriated, the money could go to the city, then the lights go to the district.
“There's a reduction of crime when there's better lighting in the neighborhood,” said Aaron Nieto, the Operations Administrator for the City of Albuquerque. “We get a lot of calls from the neighborhood that say they have these old lights, that there's a lot of shadows in the area, and they see crime activity happening there. Where if we have these bright LED lights, it really shines a light on the crimes.”
The coalition will be submitting their official requests to legislators in the next few weeks.
