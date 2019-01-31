Neighborhood coalition asks for $1.5 million for lighting

The group plans to reach out to at least 3 senators, for $500,000 each, totaling to $1.5 million.

“Part of this meeting tonight was to find out where the lighting would go - which blocks, which street corners, which areas,” Dennis said. “The lights are very expensive, so 500,000 dollars doesn't go a long way.”

Each light costs about $12,000. If appropriated, the money could go to the city, then the lights go to the district.

“There's a reduction of crime when there's better lighting in the neighborhood,” said Aaron Nieto, the Operations Administrator for the City of Albuquerque. “We get a lot of calls from the neighborhood that say they have these old lights, that there's a lot of shadows in the area, and they see crime activity happening there. Where if we have these bright LED lights, it really shines a light on the crimes.”

The coalition will be submitting their official requests to legislators in the next few weeks.