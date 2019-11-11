Neighborhood task force asks NMDOT for help

Kassi Nelson
Updated: November 11, 2019 09:23 PM
Created: November 11, 2019 07:18 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Neighbors who are part of the Coal and Lead Task Force will sit down with the New Mexico Department of Transportation Cabinet Secretary Thursday to talk solutions that will make the two streets safer.
In the past four years, there have been 528 crashes along the Lead and Coal corridors.
“High speed, crashes all the time it's just highly inappropriate for a residential setting,” said Joseph Aguirre, vice president of the University Heights Neighborhood Association.
Aguirre sent a letter to NMDOT in October asking for help with long-term solutions.
Those solutions included a road safety audit.
“We think it's time to get fresh eyes, an unbiased perspective on what's going on here,” he said.
Aguirre said he wants the streets to be a designated safety corridor.
“Confers all sorts of extra resources for high crash locations so extra policing, other resources, we think this corridor out to be thought of in that fashion,” he said.
Other possible solutions include converting all traffic signals into four way flashing lights, lowering the speed limit to 25 mph and having law enforcement patrol the corridors at all times.
Aguirre said there is too much traffic running on the two residential streets.
“They're being asked to function as if they're Paseo or Montgomery or Tramway and that's just obviously unsafe,” he said.
