Neighborhood task force asks NMDOT for help

Those solutions included a road safety audit.

“We think it's time to get fresh eyes, an unbiased perspective on what's going on here,” he said.

Aguirre said he wants the streets to be a designated safety corridor.

“Confers all sorts of extra resources for high crash locations so extra policing, other resources, we think this corridor out to be thought of in that fashion,” he said.

Other possible solutions include converting all traffic signals into four way flashing lights, lowering the speed limit to 25 mph and having law enforcement patrol the corridors at all times.

Aguirre said there is too much traffic running on the two residential streets.

“They're being asked to function as if they're Paseo or Montgomery or Tramway and that's just obviously unsafe,” he said.