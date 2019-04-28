Neighbors are fed up with speeders on Gun Club Road

“I can hear the engines from my house that are on Gun Club, so I know they’re going pretty fast,” said Gallegos.

Our camera was rolling on a radar gun. The fastest speed was 41 mph around noon.

“Thirty-five seems appropriate if people would obey it, but I think the extra sign would help and the speed bumps of course would help as well,” said Gallegos.

Steven Michael Quezada, the County Commissioner for District 2, said the county did a traffic study in 2017, but the results weren’t exactly what they expected.

“Unfortunately, it came back, not only that they felt it was unnecessary to put speed bumps, but they increased the speed limit by 5 miles an hour,” said Quezada.

Quezada said both the city and county have jurisdiction on different parts of the road, so things get tricky. He hopes they can team up to find a solution.

“We’re gonna let the city do a traffic study, and then we’re gonna see what, cause they’ve got to do the same procedures,” said Gallegos. “I’m hopeful that the study comes back that we can put on some speed humps.”

Other residents told KOB 4 that speed humps or bumps won’t stop speeders from treating their road like a drag strip.

Neighbors say something has to be done. They also ask for drivers to slow down.