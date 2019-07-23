Neighbors band together to fight back against problem property

“We're not going to let this happen in our neighborhood,” Janice said. “I've lived here 12 years, never had an issue until this happened and it was a nightmare.”

Janice said it took about 150 calls to the city and five of her neighbors moving away before anyone showed up to board it.

“Police showed up,” Janice said. “There was code enforcement here. They actually arrested a couple people that were in the home for outstanding warrants.”

City officials said their hands were tied, too.

Code enforcement sent violation notices, cleaned up debris, boarded up the home and notified the owner.

In Albuquerque, owners are given 12 months to fix a substandard property before it can be declared a public nuisance and condemned.

“A California management company has taken over and says that you guys should see some updates, some progress soon,” Janice said.