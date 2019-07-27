Neighbors, bystanders stepped in to help after Nob Hill explosion
Grace Reader
July 27, 2019 10:10 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Nearly 20 people are still out of their homes after an explosion at a motel in Nob Hill Friday.
We still don’t know what exactly happened, but what is clear is that people in the area stepped up to help others. Bryan Davis was one of those people.
"I ran over and some fellows were pulling an elderly gentleman out of the room where the wall had blown out and there was smoke billowing out from the top of the room, and I took the gentleman and I took him over to the coffee shop on the corner and sat for about an hour," Davis said.
He recalled seeing an employee from Nob Hill Bar and Grill and a man biking through the area among the group of people helping another man out of the smoldering building.
"I think it says a lot about this community and the neighborhood that people look out for each other and even in the face of danger, people are going to help folks when they need it," Davis said.
As for Davis, he didn’t give running to someone’s aid a second thought.
"I could tell that people needed help and I just wanted to do what I could to help out."
