Neighbors, bystanders stepped in to help after Nob Hill explosion

He recalled seeing an employee from Nob Hill Bar and Grill and a man biking through the area among the group of people helping another man out of the smoldering building.

"I think it says a lot about this community and the neighborhood that people look out for each other and even in the face of danger, people are going to help folks when they need it," Davis said.

As for Davis, he didn’t give running to someone’s aid a second thought.

"I could tell that people needed help and I just wanted to do what I could to help out."