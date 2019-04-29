Neighbors concerned about crime near UNM | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Neighbors concerned about crime near UNM

Ryan Laughlin
April 29, 2019 06:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Two stabbing near UNM, in less than 24-hours, has people concerned about their neighborhood.

Advertisement

Virginia Delatorre, who lives in the area, said she’s noticed homeless people drinking, passed out and being chased out of stores for stealing.

“I think it's a community problem so we all have to, I guess, extend our compassion and be good citizens and try to find answers to the problems,” Delatorre said.

Police do not believe the stabbing are connected.

Both victims were taken to a hospital to recover.

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Created: April 29, 2019 06:12 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man arrested, charged with murdering missing Valencia Co. grandmother
Man arrested, charged with murdering missing Valencia Co. grandmother
Tempers flare as fire damages homes in Valencia County
Tempers flare as fire damages homes in Valencia County
Dogs that attacked 6-year-old euthanized following investigation
Dogs that attacked 6-year-old euthanized following investigation
Man shot in Santa Fe, police searching for teenage suspect
Hunter Woods
APD has no plans to actively search for person who stole therapy pig
APD has no plans to actively search for person who stole therapy pig
Advertisement




Man arrested, charged with murdering missing Valencia Co. grandmother
Man arrested, charged with murdering missing Valencia Co. grandmother
APD has no plans to actively search for person who stole therapy pig
APD has no plans to actively search for person who stole therapy pig
Tempers flare as fire damages homes in Valencia County
Tempers flare as fire damages homes in Valencia County
Neighbors concerned about crime near UNM
Neighbors concerned about crime near UNM
Valencia County experiencing spike in vehicle thefts
Valencia County experiencing spike in vehicle thefts