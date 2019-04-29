Neighbors concerned about crime near UNM
Ryan Laughlin
April 29, 2019 06:12 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Two stabbing near UNM, in less than 24-hours, has people concerned about their neighborhood.
Virginia Delatorre, who lives in the area, said she’s noticed homeless people drinking, passed out and being chased out of stores for stealing.
“I think it's a community problem so we all have to, I guess, extend our compassion and be good citizens and try to find answers to the problems,” Delatorre said.
Police do not believe the stabbing are connected.
Both victims were taken to a hospital to recover.
