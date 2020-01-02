Neighbors concerned about old Desert Hills facility becoming magnet for crime

KOB 4 noticed at least four windows that were boarded up. It's unclear what caused the damage.

The property belongs to Acadia Healthcare—and CYFD confirms it's for sale.

CYFD says they've had callers interested in it and then forwarded them to the healthcare giant.

At one point, Bernalillo County was looking into buying it.

Former County Commissioner Maggie Hart Stebbins thought it could be used as a mental health facility, but after a tour, officials determined it wouldn't work.

The neighborhood associations around 1510 Sequoia Road want to be very involved in the selling process, but they haven't heard anything.

While some don't mind it sitting empty, they certainly don't want it to be more of a crime magnet.

“We had wanted something, but it's not going to happen,” said Patrisha Dyea, West Bluff Neighborhood Association. “They (Acadia Healthcare) are not going to cooperate with us or meet with us or do anything about it, so it's sitting there. We would like to see something happen, we'd like to see something positive there."

CYFD says the main building needs a lot of work done before someone could actually stay there.

