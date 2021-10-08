Neighbors concerned over plans for New Mexico United stadium

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico United soccer team has already committed more than $32.5 million to a new stadium here in Albuquerque. Another $50 million goes to a public vote Nov. 2.

If it gets approved, community organizations in Barelas want to make sure there are protections in place for their neighborhood. City leaders say the two primary locations they are looking at are on the west side of the railroad tracks at Iron and 2nd, and the east side of the tracks at Broadway and Coal.



Albuquerque residents have raised several concerns about the city's proposed $50 million bond, saying the money would be better spent on things like housing, healthcare, food and education. A protest is scheduled in Barelas the day before the public votes on that funding.