Neighbors detail night of chaos when 1 person was killed and 3 others were injured

“We were kind of concerned but we weren't that concerned because stuff like this happens all the time in this area,” said Alyssa Perea.

People who live in the area said they saw two cars leaving the area around the time shots were fired.

Police were eventually called to the Walmart near Coors and I-40, where they found a gunshot victim.

Eventually, officers learned two more people, who were believed to be involved in the shooting, arrived at Presbyterian Hospital.

Police said the three people in the hospital are in critical condition.