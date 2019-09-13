Neighbors detail night of chaos when 1 person was killed and 3 others were injured | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Neighbors detail night of chaos when 1 person was killed and 3 others were injured

Brittany Costello
September 13, 2019 06:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Neighbors describe chaos outside an apartment near Unser and Ladera, where one person was shot and killed and three others were wounded.

Advertisement

Police responded to the Rio Volcan Apartments after getting calls about gunfire and a loud party.

Neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots before a man began to call out for help.

“We were kind of concerned but we weren't that concerned because stuff like this happens all the time in this area,” said Alyssa Perea.

People who live in the area said they saw two cars leaving the area around the time shots were fired.

Police were eventually called to the Walmart near Coors and I-40, where they found a gunshot victim.

Eventually, officers learned two more people, who were believed to be involved in the shooting, arrived at Presbyterian Hospital.

Police said the three people in the hospital are in critical condition.

Credits

Brittany Costello


Updated: September 13, 2019 06:21 PM
Created: September 13, 2019 04:15 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police: 5 dead, 6 wounded after 3 separate shootings across Albuquerque
Police: 5 dead, 6 wounded after 3 separate shootings across Albuquerque
4 killed, 2 hospitalized in shooting in South Valley
4 killed, 2 hospitalized in shooting in South Valley
Skeletal remains in Arizona ID'd as missing New Mexico woman
Skeletal remains in Arizona ID'd as missing New Mexico woman
Audio recording of apparent child abuse sparks investigation
Audio recording of apparent child abuse sparks investigation
Judge gives fugitive priest maximum sentence for child sex abuse
Judge gives fugitive priest maximum sentence for child sex abuse
Advertisement



Mother, grandmother, 17-year-old among victims of deadly shooting
Mother, grandmother, 17-year-old among victims of deadly shooting
Neighbors detail night of chaos when 1 person was killed and 3 others were injured
Neighbors detail night of chaos when 1 person was killed and 3 others were injured
4 Investigates: Scammers asking for people's DNA
4 Investigates: Scammers asking for people's DNA
Judge gives fugitive priest maximum sentence for child sex abuse
Judge gives fugitive priest maximum sentence for child sex abuse
Albuquerque restaurant moves after vandals targeted previous location
Albuquerque restaurant moves after vandals targeted previous location