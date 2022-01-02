Neighbors frustrated over dangerous drivers

"It happens almost every day. All through the day, all through the night. Woken up in the middle of the night from our sleep,” said Bobby Garcia.

He said people get stuck in the corner while a truck does doughnuts in his neighborhood.

"It can go on for as long as ten, fifteen minutes. My grandkids sit out here and play. It's only a matter of time before they hit a wall.”

And Garcia isn't the only neighbor upset. Jude Santillanes said he can't get any sleep either.

"I get very upset, I even want to go out there. But like I said before, this city is crazy and you don't want to step to the wrong person or do the wrong things. It's dangerous out here,” said Santillanes.

Neighbors say they've tried calling police about this problem. But each time they do - that truck manages to leave before they arrive.