Neighbors frustrated over dangerous drivers

Chase Golightly
Updated: January 02, 2022 10:30 PM
Created: January 02, 2022 08:13 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Neighbors in one southwest Albuquerque neighborhood are sick of pick-up trucks doing donuts and spinning out in a neighborhood roundabout.
This is happening at the corner of Osprey and De Vargas, on the far western edge of town.
And the folks who live in these homes fear it's only a matter of time before videos like these turn into something far worse.
"It happens almost every day. All through the day, all through the night. Woken up in the middle of the night from our sleep,” said Bobby Garcia.
He said people get stuck in the corner while a truck does doughnuts in his neighborhood.
"It can go on for as long as ten, fifteen minutes. My grandkids sit out here and play. It's only a matter of time before they hit a wall.”
And Garcia isn't the only neighbor upset. Jude Santillanes said he can't get any sleep either.
"I get very upset, I even want to go out there. But like I said before, this city is crazy and you don't want to step to the wrong person or do the wrong things. It's dangerous out here,” said Santillanes.
Neighbors say they've tried calling police about this problem. But each time they do - that truck manages to leave before they arrive.
