Neighbors frustrated with nuisance property in SE Albuquerque

“[There] used to be a lot of drugs a lot of activity going on,” Torres said. “It's been going on for a while but it's sort of slowed down now because police officers come by once in a while.”

Carmelina Hart, the spokesperson for Albuquerque's planning department, said they’ve had the property on their radar since 2016.

She said the city gives the property owner up to 30 to get their property into compliance.

If the property owner doesn’t comply, the situation is turned over to the courts.

City council has been scheduled to vote on whether to tear the house down more than once.

However, that vote has continually put on hold because the property keeps changing ownership.

The property’s newest owner has applied for electricity and heat.

“That does show that there's something there happening on the property and that's what we're taking into consideration,” Hart said.

The city is hopeful the new owner will bring the building into compliance.

REPORT A NUISANCE PROPERTY

If you have a property in your neighborhood that you think is a public safety hazard, report it to 311.

According to the city planning department, there are 500 substandard properties in Albuquerque.

