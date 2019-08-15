Neighbors frustrated with speeding on Candelaria | KOB 4
Neighbors frustrated with speeding on Candelaria

Joy Wang
August 15, 2019 10:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A neighborhood frustrated with speeding says it's only a matter of time until someone is seriously injured or killed in a crash. 

Days after a crash in northwest Albuquerque, debris is still on the ground. A speeding car had destroyed a wall near Candelaria and 12th Street. 

"It's a recipe for disaster," said Barbara Medina, who walks her dogs down Candelaria multiple times a day. "The speed and the people that are trying to walk and navigate the streets. It's a serious public safety issue."

She said that people often ignore the crosswalks while speeding cars zoom by. 

The woman who lived at the house where the car crashed told KOB 4 that she heard it happen. She was so concerned about her safety that she got renters insurance right after. 

The crash had happened close to a gas meter. She's since reached out to the company and said they plan on building a fence around it. 

KOB 4 reached out to the city and was told Candelaria doesn't qualify for traffic calming measures like speed bumps because it's a major street. The city's Department of Municipal Development will try to see what they can do to help with speeding concerns by working with Albuquerque City Councilor Isaac Benton. 

Councilor Benton said more than half the calls he gets has to do with speeding in neighborhoods. He's been working on restriping roadways to slow down traffic, and putting more funding into the neighborhood traffic management program. 

Joy Wang


Updated: August 15, 2019 10:30 PM
Created: August 15, 2019 09:55 PM

