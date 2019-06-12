Neighbors on edge as another crash narrowly misses a house

People who live in the area have repaired fences, walls and even moved to get away from the crashes.

“I have lived here for 34 years,” said a person who lives in the area. “This has been 7 times our house being hit, our wall being hit and city council hasn't done one thing about it."

Neighbors believe speed is the most common factor in the crashes.

‘I’m afraid one of these little kids is going to be killed someday," said Ray Arellano, who lives in the neighborhood.

Following three major crashes in seven months, the traffic engineer will do another analysis of the area.

Montoya said more lighting or signage could be added.

Speed bumps are not an option because Montoya said it’s a road used by police and fire engines.