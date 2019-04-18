Neighbors raise concerns about construction project at Gibson and University
Joy Wang
April 18, 2019 06:36 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Some neighbors are concerned with the construction at University and Gibson. The intersection will be more narrow after the new sidewalks are finished.
"The goal of this construction is to update ADA compliance and add new sidewalks, new curbing, as well as to add a bicycle trail to the west side of the roadway," said Johnny Chandler, who is with the city's Municipal Development Department.
"They are building handicap-compliant sidewalks which will be lovely, but they're also narrowing our intersection to do that and it's already an overcrowded intersection with lots of activities that keep growing and growning," said a concerned neighbor, Susan Ginocchio-Tully.
She had gotten in a car accident at that intersection before. She thinks it should be wider and it should be three lanes.
The Department of Municipal Development has done its research and traffic count.
"We will not be adding another lane," Chandler said. "If traffic increases and we continue to work with the neighborhood, we could potentially work to get that done when the time is right."
Crews have been working 16 hour days to get the project completed.
Credits
Updated: April 18, 2019 06:36 PM
Created: April 18, 2019 05:51 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved