Neighbors raise concerns about popular weed killer linked to cancer

Wexler asked the Parks & Recreation worker to see what chemicals they were using. She found:

Roundup

Grounded

Sureguard

Quest

City officials say in most cases they try to pick weeds and avoid chemicals. However in some cases, workers have to spray.

“The risk to the public is low and we use this only as a tool of last resort,” said David Simon, director of the city's Parks and Recreation Department.

The city also guarantees that Roundup, a week killer containing glyphosate (a known carcinogen) isn’t used in sensitive areas. Dog parks, playgrounds or other areas with a lot of human traffic are considered sensitive areas.

Wexler saw workers spray Roundup feet from the children’s playground.

In March, a California farmer won an $80 million dollar lawsuit against Monsanto, now owned by Bayer. A jury found that Roundup caused that farmer’s cancer.

The city's Parks & Recreation Department says the public shouldn’t worry because their chemicals are supposedly “less potent.”

“Often times we use one quarter the amount that's recomended, so we dilute and use this chemical extremely sparingly,” Simon said.

Recipe to make your own “green” weed killer at home:

1 quart 30% white vinegar

1 cup Epsom salts

1/4 cup dish soap

For the full instructions, click here.