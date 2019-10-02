Neighbors upset with noise caused by rodeo after-parties. | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Neighbors upset with noise caused by rodeo after-parties.

Ryan Laughlin
October 02, 2019 07:15 PM

YRISARRI, N.M.– Some neighbors said they are fed up with the parties that take place after their small-town rodeos in the east mountains.

Advertisement

"Plainly speaking, I'm angry,” one resident said.

Residents who live in Yrisarri don’t normally get this fired up at county planning meetings, but Wednesday was different.

Resident Daryl Fuller lives half a mile away from the rodeo grounds.

"Never had a problem with the rodeo. Our issues are with the sound levels and the activities of the attendees mostly after the rodeo,” Fuller said.

Excessive drinking, public urination, and gun shots were all issues raised during the meeting.

The Bernalillo County Commission voted on a special use permit for the concert that happens after the rodeo, but neighbors in the community were divided.

While most people spoke out against the noise, not everyone sees a problem.

"I mean I've never seen anything crazy about it. That's why it's just– it's dumbfounding,” said resident Leannah Sauceda, who lives close to the rodeo grounds.

After deliberating over the issue, the Planning Commission vote resulted in a 3-3 tie. Without the majority vote, the permits for the concerts fail.

Rodeo officials can appeal this decision to county commissioners, but for now many neighbors are relieved in this small victory to keep Yrisarri quiet.

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: October 02, 2019 07:15 PM
Created: October 02, 2019 06:53 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

39 accused violent offenders arrested during crime-fighting operation in ABQ
39 accused violent offenders arrested during crime-fighting operation in ABQ
Fatal crash leads to closure along 2nd Street in South Valley
Fatal crash leads to closure along 2nd Street in South Valley
Attorney claims his client is not competent to stand trial in child abuse cases
Attorney claims his client is not competent to stand trial in child abuse cases
A look inside one of New Mexico's priciest estates on the market
A look inside one of New Mexico's priciest estates on the market
Woman files lawsuit after her baby dies while giving birth in MDC
Woman files lawsuit after her baby dies while giving birth in MDC
Advertisement



Woman files lawsuit after her baby dies while giving birth in MDC
Woman files lawsuit after her baby dies while giving birth in MDC
Fatal crash leads to closure along 2nd Street in South Valley
Fatal crash leads to closure along 2nd Street in South Valley
Neighbors upset with noise caused by rodeo after-parties.
Neighbors upset with noise caused by rodeo after-parties.
Crime & safety report shows improvement, areas of concern
Crime & safety report shows improvement, areas of concern
39 accused violent offenders arrested during crime-fighting operation in ABQ
39 accused violent offenders arrested during crime-fighting operation in ABQ