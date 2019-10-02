Neighbors upset with noise caused by rodeo after-parties.

Resident Daryl Fuller lives half a mile away from the rodeo grounds.

"Never had a problem with the rodeo. Our issues are with the sound levels and the activities of the attendees mostly after the rodeo,” Fuller said.

Excessive drinking, public urination, and gun shots were all issues raised during the meeting.

The Bernalillo County Commission voted on a special use permit for the concert that happens after the rodeo, but neighbors in the community were divided.

While most people spoke out against the noise, not everyone sees a problem.

"I mean I've never seen anything crazy about it. That's why it's just– it's dumbfounding,” said resident Leannah Sauceda, who lives close to the rodeo grounds.

After deliberating over the issue, the Planning Commission vote resulted in a 3-3 tie. Without the majority vote, the permits for the concerts fail.

Rodeo officials can appeal this decision to county commissioners, but for now many neighbors are relieved in this small victory to keep Yrisarri quiet.