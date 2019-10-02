Neighbors upset with noise caused by rodeo after-parties.
Ryan Laughlin
October 02, 2019 07:15 PM
YRISARRI, N.M.– Some neighbors said they are fed up with the parties that take place after their small-town rodeos in the east mountains.
"Plainly speaking, I'm angry,” one resident said.
Residents who live in Yrisarri don’t normally get this fired up at county planning meetings, but Wednesday was different.
Resident Daryl Fuller lives half a mile away from the rodeo grounds.
"Never had a problem with the rodeo. Our issues are with the sound levels and the activities of the attendees mostly after the rodeo,” Fuller said.
Excessive drinking, public urination, and gun shots were all issues raised during the meeting.
The Bernalillo County Commission voted on a special use permit for the concert that happens after the rodeo, but neighbors in the community were divided.
While most people spoke out against the noise, not everyone sees a problem.
"I mean I've never seen anything crazy about it. That's why it's just– it's dumbfounding,” said resident Leannah Sauceda, who lives close to the rodeo grounds.
After deliberating over the issue, the Planning Commission vote resulted in a 3-3 tie. Without the majority vote, the permits for the concerts fail.
Rodeo officials can appeal this decision to county commissioners, but for now many neighbors are relieved in this small victory to keep Yrisarri quiet.
Credits
Ryan Laughlin
Updated: October 02, 2019 07:15 PM
Created: October 02, 2019 06:53 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved