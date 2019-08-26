Neighbors upset with overgrown weeds near interchange
Joy Wang
August 26, 2019 06:37 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Residents who live near the newly opened Rio Bravo interchange are fed up with the weeds growing out of control.
“My concerns is the state or federal government spent so much money on this area, yet they didn't put any landscaping or to my knowledge, weed deterrent in this area,” said Patrick Volpert, who lives nearby.
The $55 million project, which took two years to complete, did not include a budget for landscaping. A spokesperson from NMDOT said they department has not received funding for landscaping in over 20 years, but they still try to make the project look nicer in other ways.
“We've done a lot of work with the aesthetics,” said spokesperson Kimberly Gallegos. “We've got some paintings out there on the bridges and on the walls and we just try to incorporate some of the colors and vibrant designs in the South Valley.”
A city spokesperson said there are no current plans to landscape the area, but they are working on requesting funding from the state.
Until then, NMDOT said they plan on keeping the weeds at bay for as long as it takes.
“It looks a lot better than before, but for a major interchange it’s gotta look a little bit better,” Volpert said.
