Neighbors upset with overgrown weeds near interchange

“We've done a lot of work with the aesthetics,” said spokesperson Kimberly Gallegos. “We've got some paintings out there on the bridges and on the walls and we just try to incorporate some of the colors and vibrant designs in the South Valley.”

A city spokesperson said there are no current plans to landscape the area, but they are working on requesting funding from the state.

Until then, NMDOT said they plan on keeping the weeds at bay for as long as it takes.

“It looks a lot better than before, but for a major interchange it’s gotta look a little bit better,” Volpert said.