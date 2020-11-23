Netflix announces plan to add 300 acres to ABQ Studios

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 23, 2020 11:52 AM
Created: November 23, 2020 11:46 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos, alongside New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, announced that the streaming giant plans to boost its presence in the state by expanding ABQ Studios.
Netflix is committing to an additional $1 billion in production spending and will add 300 acres to the existing space at ABQ Studios, making it "one of the largest high-tech and sustainable film production facilities in North America."
“Ever since Netflix first chose New Mexico, they have been nothing but an incredible partner, pushing the boundaries of innovation and expansion while providing fulfilling work opportunities for so many New Mexicans,” Lujan Grisham said. “My administration has expanded our state’s competitive film incentives, facilitating higher-wage employment for New Mexicans all across the state, and increased opportunities for rural communities."
The investment is estimated to bring 1,000 production jobs to New Mexico, as well as nearly 1,500 construction jobs.
"New Mexico provides an outstanding production and business environment in close proximity to Los Angeles with some of the best crews and creative talent in the world," Sarandos said. “The expansion will bring many new high-tech and production jobs to the region. It allows us to be more nimble in executing our production plans while cementing the status of the region as one of the leading production centers in North America.”
Netflix plans to add up to ten new stages, post-production services, production offices, mills, backlots, training facilities, wardrobe suites, a commissary to support meals and craft services, and other buildings to support productions. Netflix first purchased ABQ Studios two years ago.
Netflix is currently in production in New Mexico on the original films "The Harder They Fall" and "Intrusion" — and is expected to begin filming "Stranger Things 4" in Albuquerque soon.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company