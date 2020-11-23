Netflix announces plan to add 300 acres to ABQ Studios

"New Mexico provides an outstanding production and business environment in close proximity to Los Angeles with some of the best crews and creative talent in the world," Sarandos said. “The expansion will bring many new high-tech and production jobs to the region. It allows us to be more nimble in executing our production plans while cementing the status of the region as one of the leading production centers in North America.”

Netflix plans to add up to ten new stages, post-production services, production offices, mills, backlots, training facilities, wardrobe suites, a commissary to support meals and craft services, and other buildings to support productions. Netflix first purchased ABQ Studios two years ago.

Netflix is currently in production in New Mexico on the original films "The Harder They Fall" and "Intrusion" — and is expected to begin filming "Stranger Things 4" in Albuquerque soon.