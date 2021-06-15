Netflix appears ready to jumpstart movie studio expansion in Albuquerque

Netflix will have to go through the city's Planning Department before anything is approved.

"Mesa del Sol is full of large pieces, you know, multiple acre pieces, of property and so Netflix's proposal is to take those large pieces and slice them and dice them in different ways," Brennon said.

The city wants to make sure infrastructure is taken into account in the plans.

"The city's role in that is to make sure that all of the associated amenities-- roadways and things of that nature are factored into the equation," Brennon said.

The development review board is expected to start that discussion Wednesday.

"As Albuquerque enters a period of recovery, we will build upon, you know, these successes, you know, the success of Netflix to permanently secure, you know, Albuquerque as places the country's third coast hub for film, right up there with L.A. and New York, while still championing the mix of culture and diversity of people that really make Albuquerque a place like no other," Jaramillo said.