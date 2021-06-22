Netflix finalizes agreement for Albuquerque expansion plan

The Associated Press
Created: June 22, 2021 07:01 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico State Land Office has finalized a sublease agreement between Albuquerque and Netflix for the company’s planned expansion.
The plan includes about 130 acres of state trust land and 170 acres of private land at Mesa del Sol.
The city and land office entered into an economic development agreement in November 2020.
Netflix plans an additional $1 billion in production and $150 million in capital expenditures.
The company will add up to 10 new stages, post-production services, production offices, mills, backlots, and training facilities, wardrobe suites, a commissary to support meals and craft services, and other flex buildings to support productions.
(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)