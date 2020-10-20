Netflix halts production in New Mexico amid virus cases

The Associated Press
Updated: October 20, 2020 11:36 AM
Created: October 20, 2020 11:30 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Netflix has halted production of its Western film “The Harder They Fall” on Thursday after at least two people among the cast and crew tested positive for the coronavirus while working in New Mexico. The production did not identify the infected people.
The production has been required to adhere to state safety guidelines, including facial masks and social distancing.
The cast and crew also has been subjected to multiple coronavirus tests a week.
Productions usually wait two weeks with no positive tests before resuming.
This film resumed shooting in late September after being shut down in March because of the pandemic.
