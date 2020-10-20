Netflix halts production in New Mexico amid virus cases | KOB 4
LIVE VIDEO > Gov. Lujan Grisham provides update about COVID-19 in NM
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Netflix halts production in New Mexico amid virus cases

Netflix halts production in New Mexico amid virus cases

The Associated Press
Updated: October 20, 2020 11:36 AM
Created: October 20, 2020 11:30 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Netflix has halted production of its Western film “The Harder They Fall” on Thursday after at least two people among the cast and crew tested positive for the coronavirus while working in New Mexico. The production did not identify the infected people.

The production has been required to adhere to state safety guidelines, including facial masks and social distancing.

Advertisement

The cast and crew also has been subjected to multiple coronavirus tests a week.

Productions usually wait two weeks with no positive tests before resuming.

This film resumed shooting in late September after being shut down in March because of the pandemic.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide COVID-19 update Tuesday
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide COVID-19 update Tuesday
City of Las Vegas issues curfew effective Oct. 21
City of Las Vegas issues curfew effective Oct. 21
Video: Naked man steals Biden/Harris sign from Albuquerque resident's front yard
Video: Naked man steals Biden/Harris sign from Albuquerque resident's front yard
New Mexico waives job search requirements amid pandemic
New Mexico waives job search requirements amid pandemic
Virgin Galactic test flight scheduled to launch this fall
Virgin Galactic test flight scheduled to launch this fall
Advertisement


Netflix halts production in New Mexico amid virus cases
Netflix halts production in New Mexico amid virus cases
UNM's first football game of the season called off
UNM's first football game of the season called off
New Mexico waives job search requirements amid pandemic
New Mexico waives job search requirements amid pandemic
Fire danger increases as New Mexico faces hot, dry weather
Fire danger increases as New Mexico faces hot, dry weather
Are 'at-home' COVID-19 test kits a good option?
Are 'at-home' COVID-19 test kits a good option?